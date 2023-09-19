Deion Sanders condemns death threats against player whose late hit left Hunter with lacerated liver

Deion Sanders stood up for Henry Blackburn after the Colorado State safety received death threats for a late hit that sent Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter to the hospital with a lacerated liver

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders stood up for Henry Blackburn after the Colorado State safety received death threats for a late hit that sent Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter to the hospital with a lacerated liver.

"That's absurd for people to be threatened," the Colorado coach said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "I don't mind getting death threats. I get them every week. But a kid, it's not good. He does not deserve a death threat over a game. At the end of the day, this is a game — someone must win, someone must lose. Everybody continues their life the next day. Very unfortunate."

Blackburn delivered a late blow to Hunter’s midsection on an incomplete pass in the first quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown last weekend. The Rams' senior drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, one of 17 penalties the Rams committed in the 43-35 double-overtime loss to the Buffaloes. Hunter went to the hospital for further evaluation.

Sanders said he has forgiven Blackburn and so have the team and Hunter, who doesn’t have a definitive timeline for a return. Sanders added there’s no place for the threats directed toward Blackburn and his family.

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game,” said Sanders, whose 19th-ranked Buffaloes (3-0) travel to No. 10 Oregon on Saturday before hosting No. 5 Southern Cal next week. “He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty, you could call it he was just playing the game of football. But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats."

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said Monday that police were involved given the nature of the comments.

“I’m saddened if there’s any of our fans, that’s on the other side of those threats," Sanders said. "I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing (to) the best of his ability. And he made a mistake. ... Let’s move on. That kid does not deserve that.”

In his online streaming show, Hunter said of Blackburn's hit: "He did what he was supposed to do. It’s football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later. You’ve got to get up and fight again.”

A two-way player, Hunter rarely came off the field for the Buffaloes in wins over TCU and Nebraska. Hunter has an interception and nine tackles on defense. He’s also caught 16 passes for 213 yards from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

As for who may replace Hunter, Deion Sanders said that's a difficult assignment.

“No one in the country that can fill Travis Hunter’s shoes,” Sanders said. “You've got to understand, he’s a unique player. He’s one of a kind. He’s the best player on offense, the best player on defense. That’s just who he is — in the country, not just on his team.

“So having guys step up, they've just got to step up and do the job we’re asking them to do.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia Trump electors at the heart of alleged ‘conspiracy’2h ago

Credit: Family photo

Metro prosecutor gets to work pushing for justice after brother’s slaying
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs seeing red over scoring failures
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
5h ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

The Rusty Nail closing on Buford Highway after nearly 50 years
2h ago
The Latest
A teen girl found an iPhone in an airplane bathroom. Her family says it was put there to...
17m ago
India expels Canadian diplomat, escalating tensions after Trudeau accuses India in Sikh's...
18m ago
Women who say they were abused by a onetime Jesuit artist denounce an apparent...
21m ago
Featured

VIDEO: What happens during a government shutdown?
Georgia Republicans in Congress divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a...
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top