BreakingNews
Man accused of firing on DeKalb deputy arrested after 4-day search

Deion Sanders' advice book 'Elevate and Dominate' to be published in March

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has counted the ways to success

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
5 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has counted the ways to success.

The Gallery Books imprint 13a announced Tuesday that Sanders' “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” will come out March 12, 2024. The NFL and college football Hall of Famer, now head coach of college's Colorado Buffaloes, will draw upon his own experience in offering guidelines for life and work.

“Success isn’t just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It’s about winning in ALL ASPECTS of life," Sanders said in a statement. “From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God – champions aren’t born; they’re made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You’ve got to BE CONSISTENT and BELIEVE every darn step of the way.”

Sanders is also the author of a memoir, “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life," which came out in 1999.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia senator suing driver, trucking company over injuries from 2022 crash2h ago

BREAKING
Man accused of firing on DeKalb deputy arrested after 4-day search
20m ago

Credit: Robert Havell after John James Audubon

Three endangered species tied to Georgia are now extinct, feds say
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
6h ago

Storied Black Atlanta company reemerging with help from Magic Johnson
16h ago
The Latest
House nears vote on Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker but Republican holdouts remain
6m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Jim Jordan scrambling to shore up the votes ahead of election for House speaker
7m ago
Rite Aid's bankruptcy plan stirs worries of new 'pharmacy deserts'
7m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Calais Campbell to donate $150,000 to teachers
3h ago
DeKalb aims to train 150 new teachers in 2 years with residency programs
13h ago
‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top