DeGrom's shutout streak ends at 31 innings, Mets top Phils

After Mets reliever Edwin Diaz (2-1) allowed the Phillies to take a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice fly by Maton in the ninth, the Mets came back.

Travis Blankenhorn reached on a fielding error by first baseman Rhys Hoskins and Billy McKinney drew a walk from Héctor Neris (1-5). Kevin Pillar, who hit a tying, pinch-hit homer in the seventh, had an infield single that went under the diving attempt of third baseman Alec Bohm to load the bases with no outs.

Guillorme drew a tying walk from Neris. Francisco Lindor struck out, but Conforto lifted a flyball to center field for the winning run. Neris blew a save chance for the sixth time this season.

Andrew McCutchen had a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the Phillies sixth that made it 2-all. It came after deGrom hit Bryce Harper in the left leg with a changeup, and the Phillies star left the game after the inning.

The Phillies ended deGrom’s scoreless streak in the top of the second.

McCutchen hit a single that deflected off deGrom’s back and into center field, stole second and scored when Maton’s single to right dropped in front of Conforto.

It was the first run allowed by deGrom since giving up a homer to Colorado’s Ryan McMahon in the second inning on May 25.

The Mets tied the game in the second on Jose Peraza’s double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Didi Gregorius (right elbow impingement) is to play five innings in a rehab game for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and seven innings Sunday. … SS Jean Segura (strained left groin) ran the bases and fielded groundballs Friday. …. C Andrew Knapp was activated off the concussion list.

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (sore left hip) played light catch Saturday and the team will decide after the game when his next start will be. … RHP Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring tear) threw a bullpen session just below the edge of the mound for the first time. … RHP Jeurys Famila (right hip impingement) will throw a bullpen session Sunday.

UP NEXT

Former Met Zack Wheeler (5-4, 2.36 ERA) will make his sixth start against New York since signing a five-year, $118 million deal in Dec. 2019. The Mets did not announce their starter for Sunday.

Caption New York Mets Michael Conforto celebrates with teammates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray

Caption New York Mets right fielder Billy McKinney (60) scores the game winning run against the Philadelphia Phillies, on a sacrifice fly by Mets fielder Michael Conforto during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray