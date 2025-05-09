Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Defense questions ex-model who accuses Harvey Weinstein of sex assaults during her teens

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are seeking to raise doubts about a former model’s allegation that he repeatedly sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager
Kaja Sokola walks outside court during Harvey Weinstein's trial at state court in Manhattan, Friday, May 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kaja Sokola walks outside court during Harvey Weinstein's trial at state court in Manhattan, Friday, May 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK – Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein 's lawyers sought Friday to raise doubts about a former model's allegations in his sex crimes retrial, noting that she got a multimillion-dollar payout from civil suits against the former movie mogul.

And a defense attorney sought to suggest that Kaja Sokola hadn't told the full story of her interactions with Weinstein. At one point, Weinstein attorney Mike Cibella repeatedly asked whether she'd invited Weinstein up to a New York apartment — and into the bedroom — where she was staying.

“No. And no, and no, and no to all previous three questions,” Sokola, 39, replied in a calm but firm tone.

The Polish psychotherapist has accused Weinstein of repeatedly sexually abusing her when she was a teenage fashion model. Some of those allegations are beyond the legal time limit for criminal charges, but Weinstein faces a criminal sex act charge over Sokoa's claim that he forced oral sex on her in 2006. He denies it.

Prosecutors added the charge to the landmark #MeToo case last year, after an appeals court overturned his landmark #MeToo 2020 conviction. The guilty verdict pertained to allegations from two other women, who also have testified or are expected at the retrial.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denies ever sexually assaulting anyone.

The Polish-born Sokola, 39, is a psychotherapist who had a jet-setting modeling career as a teen. She testified earlier this week that Weinstein exploited her youthful interest in an acting career to subject her to unwanted sexual advances, starting days after they met in 2002, while she was on a modeling trip to New York.

She told jurors that four years later, when she was 19, Weinstein lured her to a hotel room by saying he had a script for her to see, then pinned her down on a bed and performed oral sex on her as she implored him not to.

Sokola sued Weinstein several years ago over the alleged 2002 incident, and she ultimately received about $3.5 million in compensation. Her suits never mentioned the alleged 2006 assault. She testified Thursday that she'd had a tougher time coming to terms with it than she did with the alleged 2002 sex abuse.

Cibella underscored the omission, and he suggested that she sued to gain financial independence and be able to leave her now-estranged husband.

“That is not correct. I was working at two jobs, and I was earning more money than he was,” she testified.

Cibella pointed to differences in some details of Sokola's testimony this week and what she told a grand jury last year, including the month of the alleged 2002 sexual abuse. The attorney also noted that Sokola is pursuing various legal pathways to stay in the U.S. long-term, and her involvement in the criminal case could help with one of them.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who allege they have been sexually assaulted, but Haley, Mann and Sokola have given their permission to be identified.

Harvey Weinstein accuser Kaja Sokola begins testimony in his sexual misconduct trial in New York, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Friday, May 9, 2025 in New York. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Friday, May 9, 2025 in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kaja Sokola arrives at Manhattan criminal court before Harvey Weinstein's trial on Thursday, May 8, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) poses after the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Credit: AP

Giants' 1st-round pick Abdul Carter chooses No. 51 after headline-making search

6m ago

How the military is dealing with Hegseth's order to remove transgender troops

8m ago

Advocates press for accounting of sex-abuse cases in new pope's past jurisdictions

8m ago

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.