Defense official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire

The Bonhomme Richard was nearing the end of a two-year upgrade estimated to cost $250 million.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visited the ship after the blaze was extinguished. He said then that the Navy thought it had the fire under control only hours after it broke out the morning of July 12 in the ship’s lower storage area, where cardboard boxes, rags and other maintenance supplies were stored. But winds coming off the San Diego Bay whipped up the flames and the fire spread up the elevator shafts and the exhaust stacks.

Then two explosions — one heard as far as 13 miles (21 kilometres) away — caused it to grow even bigger, Gilday said. The Navy was looking into what caused the explosions, though Gilday said at that time that they had not found any indications yet of foul play.

More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for minor injuries, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

_____

Baldor reported from Washington.

FILE - In this July 14, 2020, file photo, sailors prepare to board the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) to fight an ongoing fire at Naval Base in San Diego, Calif. A senior defense official says arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect. The official, with knowledge of the investigation, spoke Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public. (Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite/U.S. Navy via AP) Credit: Jason Waite Credit: Jason Waite