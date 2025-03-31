Defense Department to offer new round of voluntary resignations, retirements. There are few details

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department is going to offer a new round of voluntary resignations and retirements to the civilian workforce, but details are slim.

In a brief memo, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon would “immediately” offer voluntary early retirements and begin another deferred resignation plan. He warned that “exemptions should be rare,” but provided no specifics on what the offers will look like or say whether they would go out to the entire civilian workforce of more than 900,000.

And, while he signed the memo on Friday, it wasn't released to Pentagon leaders until Monday, and there was no information on when or how those offers will be distributed and when the deadlines will be.