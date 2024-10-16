Nation & World News

Defense contractor Raytheon agrees to pay $252M penalty to resolve Qatar bribery charges

RTX Corporation, the defense contractor formerly known as Raytheon, has agreed to pay the U.S. government $252 million to resolve criminal charges alleging it paid bribes to secure contracts with Qatar
FILE - The sky is reflected on the facade of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems facility, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Woburn, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The sky is reflected on the facade of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems facility, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Woburn, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — RTX Corporation, the defense contractor formerly known as Raytheon, has agreed to pay the U.S. government $252 million to resolve criminal charges alleging it paid bribes to secure contracts with Qatar, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The company entered into a deferred prosecution agreement on charges of violating the anti-bribery provision of the Foreign Corruption Practices Act and the Arms Export Control Act. The company also has agreed to forfeit $36.6 million.

At a brief hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, lawyers for RTX waived their right to an indictment and pleaded not guilty to both counts. They did not object to any of the allegations in court documents filed in conjunction with the agreement.

Under the agreement, the company will have to demonstrate good conduct for the next 3½ years and foster a culture of ethics and compliance with anti-corruption laws.

According to court documents, Raytheon employees and agents offered and paid bribes to a foreign official between 2012 and 2016 to gain an advantage in obtaining lucrative business deals with the Qatar Emiri Air Force and Qatar Armed Forces.

The company then succeeded in securing four additions to an existing contract with the Gulf Cooperation Council — a regional union of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — and a $510 million sole-sourced contract to build a joint- operations center for the Qatari military, the court documents said.

Raytheon made about $36.7 million in profit from the Gulf Cooperation Council contract additions and anticipated making more than $72 million on the joint operations center, but the Qatari government ultimately did not go forward with the deal, prosecutors said.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

U.S. expands sanctions on Iran in response to its ballistic attack on Israel
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia loses bid for a seat on UN's premier human rights body
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rulings signal US courts may be more open to lawsuits accusing foreign officials of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel assures US it won't strike Iranian nuclear or oil sites, US officials say
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

TNT and its sports platforms to show new Unrivaled women's 3-on-3 basketball league games6m ago
Elon Musk commits $70 million to boost Donald Trump9m ago
Trump would be the oldest person to become president. He's not sharing health details11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Coldest night of fall ahead, with frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains
How does Georgia stack up on healthy school meals? Pretty good
Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far