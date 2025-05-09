Defense begins quizzing ex-model who accuses Harvey Weinstein of sex assaults during her teens

Sokola is the second of three accusers to testify at Weinstein's rape and sexual assault retrial, and she's the only one who wasn't part of the onetime Hollywood honcho's first trial in 2020.

Weinstein is being retried because an appeals court overturned his landmark #MeToo 2020 conviction, saying the judge at the time allowed prejudicial testimony. After the reversal, prosecutors added Sokola's allegation to the case.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denies ever sexually assaulting anyone.

The Polish-born Sokola, 39, is a psychotherapist who had a jet-setting modeling career as a teen. She testified earlier this week that Weinstein exploited her youthful interest in an acting career to subject her to unwanted sexual advances, starting days after they met in 2002, while she was on a modeling trip to New York.

Another alleged incident, in 2006, is the basis for a criminal sex act charge against Weinstein. Sokola, who was 19 at the time, says he lured her to a hotel room by saying he had a script for her to see, then pinned her down on a bed and performed oral sex on her as she implored him not to.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who allege they have been sexually assaulted, but Haley, Mann and Sokola have given their permission to be identified.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP