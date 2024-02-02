Defense appeals ruling to keep Wisconsin teen's homicide case in adult court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — The defense is appealing a ruling that that kept in adult court the case of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into woods.

Defense attorney Michael Cohen has filed an appeal of the Jan. 22 decision in the case of the boy identified only as C.P.-B., who is accused in the April 24, 2022, slaying of 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported Friday.

Cohen filed the 13-page appeal in Chippewa County Court, asking the Wisconsin Court of Appeals to review the matter.