Nation & World News

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has come back to eliminate Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 to reach the fourth round
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against Francis Tiafoe of the United States during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against Francis Tiafoe of the United States during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz found himself pushed to a Grand Slam fifth set again, this time at Wimbledon, this time against good pal Frances Tiafoe. And as he usually does under such circumstances, no matter how much trouble he might have been in, Alcaraz surged to the finish.

Alcaraz avoided a surprising exit and got past Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Friday to reach Wimbledon's fourth round in an entertaining match filled with moments of brilliance and a series of momentum swings across its 3 hours, 50 minutes.

“It’s always a big challenge playing against Frances. As I’ve said many, many times, he’s a really talented player. Really tough to face. And he showed it once again,” Alcaraz said. “It was really, really difficult for me to adapt my game, to find solutions, to try to put him in trouble. But really happy to do it at the end.”

In front of a Centre Court crowd that included Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, and under a closed retractable roof that amplified the thuds of rackets-on-balls, grunts and cheers, the third-seeded Alcaraz was outplayed for stretches by No. 29 Tiafoe.

But Alcaraz was better at the business end and improved to 12-1 in his nascent career in fifth sets — including victories in the semifinals and final at the French Open after being down 2-1 in sets en route to the title there last month. Tiafoe fell to 6-13 in five-setters.

Tiafoe was unable to pull out what would have been a surprising victory for someone who arrived at Wimbledon with a sprained ligament in his right knee and a losing record this season.

Sure came close, though.

The 26-year-old American was two points away from getting the chance to serve for the win, getting to love-30 on Alcaraz’s serve at 4-all in the fourth set. But Alcaraz steadied himself and claimed the next four points, capped by an ace at 130 mph (210 kph).

He then dominated the ensuing tiebreaker, grabbing a 5-0 lead.

“I served (at) a lot of difficult moments during the fourth set. ... All I was thinking is: ‘OK, fight one more ball, one more ball.’ Thinking about the next point," Alcaraz said. "And obviously in the tiebreak, I always tell myself that I have to go for it. If I lose it, I lose it, but I have to feel that I went for it all the time.”

The final set featured more one-way traffic. Tiafoe held in the opening game, but that was pretty much that. At 1-all, Alcaraz got the last break he would need by smacking a cross-court backhand passing shot that Tiafoe let fly by; the ball landed right at the baseline, spraying a bit of chalk.

Others into the fourth round with victories on a rainy day were reigning U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini, No. 19 Emma Navarro — the American who eliminated Naomi Osaka earlier in the week — and 2017 U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys in the women's bracket, and No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 12 Tommy Paul in the men's.

Gauff, who is seeded No. 2, will face Navarro in an all-American matchup for a quarterfinal berth.

Most of the attention Friday was on Alcaraz and Tiafoe, two known for providing a show. Alcaraz delivered on-the-run, back-to-the-net ’tweeners and pointed to his ear to ask spectators for more noise; Tiafoe interacted with the fans, too, waving to them to get louder.

These two good-naturedly traded some mild trash talk when they found out they’d be facing each other, and they hugged and chatted at the net when it was over.

Tiafoe stopped playing during a match last month at the Queen’s Club event after hurting his knee, and was just 13-14 in 2024 before Wimbledon, with some of those losses coming against players he referred to as “clowns,” without naming names.

After Tiafoe, who wore a black sleeve on his right knee, slipped and went down to the ground a couple of times Friday, Alcaraz walked around the net to the other side of the court to check on him or offer a hand to help him get to his feet.

There were fewer of the sorts of lengthy, extended exchanges they engaged in at Flushing Meadows a little less than two years ago — when Alcaraz defeated Tiafoe in a five-setter in the U.S. Open semifinals — mostly owing to the speedier grass that tends to end points quickly. Still, there was shared excellence aplenty, including a 22-stroke point that Alcaraz won to help lead 4-2 in the first set.

Tiafoe broke right back and soon owned that set. Alcaraz righted himself in the second. Then it was Tiafoe’s turn to play better in the third. And, ultimately, it was Alcaraz who emerged.

Now Alcaraz will continue to pursue a second consecutive title at the All England Club and his fourth Grand Slam trophy overall, including the recent triumph in Paris that made the 21-year-old Spaniard the youngest man to win a major championship on all three surfaces.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against Francis Tiafoe of the United States during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, embraces Francis Tiafoe of the United States following their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays shot between his legs to Francis Tiafoe of the United States during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Francis Tiafoe of the United States reacts after winning a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Sonay Kartal of Britain in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Francis Tiafoe of the United States reacts during his third round match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, right, watch the third round match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Francis Tiafoe of the United States on Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa in the royal box on centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spectators sit under umbrellas on court 3 as rain delays the start to the third round matches at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Francis Tiafoe of the United States lays on the court during his third round match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his third round match against Francis Tiafoe of the United States at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Francis Tiafoe of the United States plays a backhand return to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spectators walk around the venue as rain delays the start of play ahead of third round matches at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The outside courts under covers ahead of play for the third round matches at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Francis Tiafoe of the United States plays a return to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, looks over at Francis Tiafoe of the United States who fell during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves to Francis Tiafoe, top, of the United States during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Juan Carlos Ferrero, left, coach of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts following his third round match against Francis Tiafoe of the United States at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts after defeating Bianca Andreescu of Canada in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tommy Paul of the United States reacts after defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand return to Sonay Kartal of Britain during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States is congratulated by Sonay Kartal, right, of Britain following their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

GUEST COLUMN
George Stephanopoulos and Joe Biden will both be tested in Friday night interview

Credit: Courtesy Matthew Williams / Forth Atlanta

Forth hotel and social club opens along Beltline in Old Fourth Ward
16m ago

Credit: File photos

What happens to the Georgia election case if Trump wins the White House?
2h ago

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived

Credit: McCracken Poston

OPINION
TORPY: ‘Zenith Man’ gets late-in-life hug from Ga. town that once feared him
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hamas says 'positive response' from mediators to its cease-fire amendments
11m ago
Judge says Nashville school shooter's writings can't be released as victims' families...
13m ago
Kansas’ top court bolsters a state right to abortion and strikes down 2 anti-abortion...
31m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it
Hot weather tools: How to check heat and humidity conditions for today
Check Times and Results on the AJC Peachtree Road Race Tracker