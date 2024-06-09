Nation & World News

Defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah appears to hurt Achilles in 100 at Grand Prix event

Reigning 100-meter Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica had to be helped from the track after appearing to hurt her Achilles tendon in a 100-meter race at the USATF New York City Grand Prix meet
FILE - Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, center, races to win a women's 100m semifinal during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Is trying to join Usain Bolt as only the second person to win three straight gold medals at both 100 and 200 meters. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Reigning 100-meter Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica had to be helped from the track after appearing to hurt her Achilles tendon in a race at the USATF New York City Grand Prix on Sunday.

Thompson-Herah burst out of the blocks at Icahn Stadium and was in the mix before starting to fade midway through the 100-meter race. The 31-year-old sprinter began limping near the finish line. She took off her right spike and later was carried away from the area around the track.

A message was left by the AP with her representatives.

Thompson-Herah is a favorite in the 100 and 200 meters at the Paris Games this summer. She is trying to join fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt as only the second person to win three straight Olympic gold medals at both 100 and 200.

Favour Ofili of Nigeria won the race Sunday in a season-best time of 11.18 seconds. Thompson-Herah finished last in 11.48.

Thompson-Herah has been hampered by an aching Achilles over her career. Her country's Olympic trials will be held this month.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

