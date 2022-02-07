Defending Olympic champ Mikaela Shiffrin out of giant slalom

Shiffrin has spoken openly about the pressure created by the weight of expectations -- her own, of course, and those of fans, but also coaches, friends and family. She also is up-front about the burden of dealing with the accidental death of her father, Jeff, two years ago.

Her debut in Beijing was over quickly. She slipped and tried to right herself, but it was too late.

Eventually, Shiffrin got up and stopped on the side of the hill at the course known as The Ice River, stuck her poles in the snow and put her hands on her hips.

Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of United States after skiing off course during the first run of the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of United States looks down after skiing off course during the first run of the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty