Defending NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney paces 1st practice of title-deciding weekend at Phoenix

Martin Truex Jr., who was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round and is retiring from full-time competition after Sunday's race, was second-fastest in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kyle Larson, winner of a Cup Series-high six races this season, was third-fastest in a Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. He was eliminated from the championship race last week in the final playoff qualifier.

William Byron, the Daytona 500 winner and one of the title contenders, was fourth in a Hendrick Chevy. Byron made the championship four on points after Christopher Bell's wall-riding move at Martinsville Speedway last Sunday was disallowed.

Tyler Reddick, the fourth and final driver in the championship race, was slowest of the contenders in 21st in a Toyota for 23XI Racing. Reddick is the only driver making his first appearance in the winner-take-all finale. He drives for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, two owners who are suing NASCAR over the charter agreement they and Front Row Motorsports refused to sign in September.

Logano is seeking a third Cup title and Byron is trying to become a first-time Cup Series champion.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing