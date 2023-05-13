Defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia takes 3-shot lead into Founders Cup finale

Sarah Kemp, whose shared the halfway lead with Ko, ballooned to a 75 on Saturday, 10 shots more than her second round. The 37-year-old Australian who has never won on tour was seven shots off the lead.

Lee's errant drive on the opening hole led to her bogey. She birdied Nos. 2, 6, 8 and 9 on the front side, jarring a 50-footer on the par-3 eighth. Her eagle came from 20 feet on the par-5 12th.

She is the only player in the field to shoot all her rounds in the 60s on the tight, tree-lined course that places a premium on hitting the fairways.

Ko, who won her second straight HSBC Women’s World Championship in March, was inconsistent in her round, which she finished with a birdie.

