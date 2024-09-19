Nation & World News

Defending champion Italy to take on Argentina in Davis Cup Finals in November

Defending champion Italy will take on Argentina in the first round of the Davis Cup Finals in November
Italy's Jannick Sinner, center, shouts indications to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during a men's singles tennis Davis Cup tennis match between Berrettini and Botic Van Zandschulp of the Netherlands, at the Unipol arena, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italy's Jannick Sinner, center, shouts indications to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during a men's singles tennis Davis Cup tennis match between Berrettini and Botic Van Zandschulp of the Netherlands, at the Unipol arena, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)
38 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Italy will take on Argentina in the first round of the Davis Cup Finals in November.

Thursday's draw for the last eight in the southern Spanish city of Malaga also set up the United States against Australia, Germany against Canada and the Netherlands against Spain.

Italy, Spain, Canada and the U.S. were the seeded nations after winning their groups last week, when the qualifying competition was played in four different cities.

The winner of the Italy-Argentina tie will meet the U.S. or Australia in the semifinals. The winner of Germany-Canada will take on the Dutch or Spain.

Italy won its first Davis Cup titles since 1976 by beating Australia in last year's final, which also took place in Malaga.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrates beating Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor during their Davis Cup tennis match, at the Unipol Arena, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates making a point against Botic Van Zandschulp of the Netherlands during the men's singles tennis Davis Cup tennis match, at the Unipol arena, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrates beating Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor during their Davis Cup tennis match, at the Unipol Arena, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lionel Messi will travel, but not yet certain if he will play in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Man City's Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike because there are too...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lilia Vu puts away Europe with closing birdie, US wins its first Solheim Cup since 2017
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sweden charges a woman with war crimes for allegedly torturing Yazidi women and children...8m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and Hezbollah12m ago
Thailand's adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng has the kind of face that launches a thousand...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA 1h ago
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI1h ago