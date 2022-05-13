ajc logo
X

Defending champ Canada, US win openers at ice hockey worlds

Canada's Pierre-Luc Dubois, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

caption arrowCaption
Canada's Pierre-Luc Dubois, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and led defending champion Canada to a 5-3 victory over Germany in their opening game at the world ice hockey championship in Helsinki

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and led defending champion Canada to a 5-3 victory over Germany in their opening game at the world ice hockey championship on Friday.

Cole Sillinger and Dubois scored from the slot in the first period of the Group A game in Helsinki.

Germany reduced the deficit to one then Dubois and Kent Johnson scored power play goals and Noah Gregor added one more to stretch the lead to 5-1 after the middle period.

Moritz Seider had a goal and two assists for Germany.

The United States jumped to a commanding 3-0 lead over Latvia after the opening period and cruised to a 4-1 victory in their Group B opener in Tampere

Captain Seth Jones had a power play goal and added an assist on a shorthanded goal, and Riley Barber, Thomas Bordeleau and Sam Lafferty each scored. Goaltender Strauss Mann stopped 24 shots.

In another Group B game, Toni Rajala had a a goal and two assists as last year’s runner-up, Finland, blanked Norway 5-0.

Also, Slovakia defeated France 4-2 in Group A.

It is the first world championship without any Russian representation since 1962, when the Soviet Union did not play in Colorado because of Cold War tensions over the building of the Berlin Wall.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted tournament host Finland to seek the exclusion of Russia and its ally Belarus. The International Ice Hockey Federation replaced them with France and Austria, and stripped Russia of the hosting rights for the 2023 world championship.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Canada's Cole Sillinger celebrates his opening goal with teammates during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Canada's Cole Sillinger celebrates his opening goal with teammates during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Canada's Cole Sillinger celebrates his opening goal with teammates during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Keeper Philipp Grubauer of Germany is challenged by Canada's Maxime Comtois, left, during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Keeper Philipp Grubauer of Germany is challenged by Canada's Maxime Comtois, left, during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Keeper Philipp Grubauer of Germany is challenged by Canada's Maxime Comtois, left, during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Moritz Seider of Germany is is celebrated after scoring his side's third goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Moritz Seider of Germany is is celebrated after scoring his side's third goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Moritz Seider of Germany is is celebrated after scoring his side's third goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Karlis Cukste, left, of Latvia and Thomas Bordeleau of USA vie for the puck during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Karlis Cukste, left, of Latvia and Thomas Bordeleau of USA vie for the puck during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Karlis Cukste, left, of Latvia and Thomas Bordeleau of USA vie for the puck during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Rodrigo Abols, left, of Latvia, and Thomas Bordeleau of USA vie for the puck during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Rodrigo Abols, left, of Latvia, and Thomas Bordeleau of USA vie for the puck during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Rodrigo Abols, left, of Latvia, and Thomas Bordeleau of USA vie for the puck during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Left to right, Seth Jones, Jaycob Megna, Karson Kuhlman and Austin Watson of Team USA celebrate the 4-0 goal during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Left to right, Seth Jones, Jaycob Megna, Karson Kuhlman and Austin Watson of Team USA celebrate the 4-0 goal during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Left to right, Seth Jones, Jaycob Megna, Karson Kuhlman and Austin Watson of Team USA celebrate the 4-0 goal during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Slovakia's Pavol Regenda scores the final goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Slovakia's Pavol Regenda scores the final goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Slovakia's Pavol Regenda scores the final goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Jordan Perret of France celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Jordan Perret of France celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Jordan Perret of France celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Slovakia's Pavol Regenda, right, celebrates with his team after he scored the opening goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Slovakia's Pavol Regenda, right, celebrates with his team after he scored the opening goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Slovakia's Pavol Regenda, right, celebrates with his team after he scored the opening goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
Norway's goalie Henrik Haukeland makes a save from Finland's Joel Armia, center, during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Norway's goalie Henrik Haukeland makes a save from Finland's Joel Armia, center, during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Norway's goalie Henrik Haukeland makes a save from Finland's Joel Armia, center, during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Finland's Harri Pesonen, left, scores past Norway's goalie Henrik Haukeland during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Finland's Harri Pesonen, left, scores past Norway's goalie Henrik Haukeland during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Finland's Harri Pesonen, left, scores past Norway's goalie Henrik Haukeland during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Norway's Christian Kaasastul, left, defends as goalie Henrik Haukeland, center, makes a save on an attack from Finland's Toni Rajala, no. 25, Valtteri Filppula, no. 51, and Harri Pesonen, right, during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Norway's Christian Kaasastul, left, defends as goalie Henrik Haukeland, center, makes a save on an attack from Finland's Toni Rajala, no. 25, Valtteri Filppula, no. 51, and Harri Pesonen, right, during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Norway's Christian Kaasastul, left, defends as goalie Henrik Haukeland, center, makes a save on an attack from Finland's Toni Rajala, no. 25, Valtteri Filppula, no. 51, and Harri Pesonen, right, during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Karlis Cukste (2) and Martins Dzierkals (17) of Latvia and Adam Gaudette (17) of USA follow the puck as goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins of Latvia made a save during USA powerplay, during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Karlis Cukste (2) and Martins Dzierkals (17) of Latvia and Adam Gaudette (17) of USA follow the puck as goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins of Latvia made a save during USA powerplay, during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

caption arrowCaption
Karlis Cukste (2) and Martins Dzierkals (17) of Latvia and Adam Gaudette (17) of USA follow the puck as goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins of Latvia made a save during USA powerplay, during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Editors' Picks
The Latest
House subpoenas its own, grave new norm after Jan. 6 attack
3m ago
Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship
14m ago
Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest
17m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top