Defendant in YSL gang and racketeering trial stabbed as he awaits jury verdict

ATLANTA (AP) — One of two men who was indicted along with rapper Young Thug and is awaiting a jury verdict was stabbed in jail but is expected to be in court Monday, his lawyer said.

Attorney Doug Weinstein confirmed that his client, Deamonte Kendrick, who raps as Yak Gotti, was injured Sunday. Jurors are returning Monday to continue deliberating whether to convict Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell on gang, murder, drug and gun charges.

Natalie Ammons, Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said in an email that Kendrick and another detainee got in a fight at the jail's south annex in Union City. Kendrick was treated for “minor injuries from a sharp object,” she wrote. An investigation into the fight is underway, she said.