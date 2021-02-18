Deep freeze in Texas knocks out games again for Mavs, Stars

Power hasn't been an issue at American Airlines Center because it is located on a critical grid that includes hospitals and the city's convention center.

Tampa Bay defeated Dallas in six games in the Stanley Cup Final in September before both teams ended up in the same division when the NHL reconfigured to deal with COVID-19 issues. The first four meetings have now been postponed.

The Lightning and Stars were supposed to play twice in the first week before COVID-19 issues with the Stars forced them to postpone their first four games of the season.

Dallas now has eight games that need to be rescheduled. The next scheduled game for the Stars is Monday at Florida, the start of five road games in eight days. Two of those games are against Tampa Bay.

The most recent game for the Stars was a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina on Saturday. The Mavericks haven't played since losing to Portland 121-118 the next night. The next game for the Mavericks is Monday at home against Memphis.