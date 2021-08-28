Decrepit smuggling boat with 539 migrants nears Italy

“They had burn wounds, firearms wounds,'' Serrachieri told the AP. ”(They) were very worn down, some were dehydrated."

Many of the migrants were from North Africa or West Africa but some were from Bangladesh, she said.

In addition two small boats with about 15 migrants each reached Lampedusa's waters unaided from Tunisia earlier Saturday, she said. A third such boat with about 20 aboard was spotted approaching Lampedusa Saturday afternoon.

The island's housing complex, where migrants stay while the initial paperwork is done for asylum applications, can hold about 250 people but Saturday's arrivals swelled the number of occupants to about 1,200. Many migrants were awaiting transfer by boat to Sicily or the Italian mainland.

