Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, announced that state offices would be closed for a half-day on Friday, only a few days after he signed Juneteenth legislation. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed government offices in his state as well, though the new holiday would not have been observed until 2023, since June 19 falls on a Sunday in 2022.

In another twist, many states have laws with provisions that automatically recognize all federal holidays — even those not named in state statute.

Such was the case in Ohio, where Republican Gov. Mike DeWine issued his Juneteenth statement on Thursday evening. In the manner of a hastily called school snow day, he noted the state's automatic observance of all federal holidays and declared that most government offices would be closed Friday.

State Sen. Hearcel Craig, a Columbus Democrat who is Black, is sponsoring the bill making Juneteenth a paid state holiday in Ohio.

He said Friday that it remains essential that lawmakers pass the legislation even after the federal holiday was declared. His bill cleared the Ohio Senate unanimously last session, but time ran out for its consideration in the House.

“This is the party of Lincoln," he said of Republicans who control both Ohio's legislative chamber. “My hope and expectation is that Ohio will choose to be a leader in the quest to honor Black history and the movement toward a more equitable world. And that's not hyperbole. Ohio can and should be a leader with regard to this issue. It concerns not only African-Americans but all Americans. Put simply, Black history is American history."

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a last-minute virtual press conference after Biden's bill-signing Thursday to declare Juneteenth an official state holiday. New Jersey passed a Juneteenth holiday in September.

Minnesota has recognized the third Saturday in June as Juneteenth since 1996, but the statute only obligates the governor to issue a proclamation each year honoring the observance. That's a common situation in the U.S.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has called for making it an official state holiday. The idea has not gotten traction so far in the Minnesota Legislature, the only one in the nation where Democrats control one chamber and Republicans control the other.

Members of its People of Color and Indigenous Caucus are now drafting legislation patterned on the new federal law.

FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden hands a pen to Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., after signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. From left, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif, Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., Opal Lee, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., obscured, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of S.C., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, obscured, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Mimi and the Juneteenth Dancers perform as the Juneteenth Flag is raised for the second time in as many years at Cincinnati City Hall, Friday, June 18, 2021. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday this week after President Joe Biden signed it into law. Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine recognized the day as a state holiday, and all state employees received Friday off. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

Lisa Craig, a trained opera singer, nurse and urban agriculture farmer, signs as the Juneteenth Flag is raised for the second time in as many years at Cincinnati City Hall, Friday, June 18, 2021. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday this week after President Joe Biden signed it into law. Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine recognized the day as a state holiday, and all state employees received Friday off. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

People gather to watch the Juneteenth Flag raised for the second time in as many years at Cincinnati City Hall, Friday, June 18, 2021. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday this week after President Joe Biden signed it into law. Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine recognized the day as a state holiday, and all state employees received Friday off. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, Sam Collins III, left, and others celebrate at the Juneteenth historical marker in Galveston, Texas, after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Only Texas, Virginia and New York headed into Thursday's signing of the federal Juneteenth law with the holiday on the books to be celebrated in 2021. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File) Credit: Jennifer Reynolds Credit: Jennifer Reynolds