Decision on Belarus hockey worlds near amid sponsor pressure

Fasel met with longtime Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Monday, saying he wanted to use the tournament to build bridges between Lukashenko and the opposition. However, opposition groups criticized Fasel after he was pictured embracing Lukashenko. Fasel said the gesture didn't mean the IIHF was taking sides in Belarusian politics.

“Hugging in a country like Belarus is an absolute normal fact,” he said. “Like you have a handshake, they do hugging. It was no bad intention in that from Alexander Lukashenko or from me.”

The Danish city of Herning, which hosted part of the 2018 championship, is a possible replacement for Minsk, Fasel said, and there have been initial talks with 2019 host nation Slovakia. Latvia could also host on its own, he added.

Speaking before the announcements from Liqui Moly and Skoda, Fasel said the IIHF was “financially solid” despite having to cancel last year's world championship in Switzerland because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fasel is due to step down as IIHF president later this year after 27 years in charge.

Mass protests swept Belarus, a former Soviet nation of 9.5 million people, after official results from the presidential election on Aug. 9 gave Lukashenko a landslide victory over his widely popular opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She and her supporters refused to recognize the result, saying the vote was fraudulent.

Authorities have cracked down hard on the largely peaceful demonstrations, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Police have used stun grenades, tear gas and truncheons to disperse the rallies.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, speaks with International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Nikolai Petrov/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nikolai Petrov Credit: Nikolai Petrov