DeChambeau has surgery on left wrist, likely to miss PGA

Bryson DeChambeau waits to take his shot to the seventh bunker during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

National & World News
Updated 5 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau says surgery on his left wrist has been successful

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau says he had surgery on his left wrist Thursday for a fracture hamate that has been bothering him for the last two months and likely will keep him out of the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau said on Instagram the surgery at The Kettering Medical Center was for the fractured hook of the hamate.

The former U.S. Open champion says he slipped on a marble floor in Saudi Arabia while playing table tennis and landed on his hip and hand. He withdrew after the first round of the Saudi International and did not return for seven weeks until the Match Play. He played three rounds at Match Play, missed the cut at the Texas Open and said at the Masters he was at 80%. He shot 80 the second round at Augusta National and missed the cut.

“I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment,” DeChambeau said. “Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf’s highest level. This has not been easy physically and mentally for me.”

DeChambeau said he would take appropriate time off to rest and recover and he looked forward “to competing at the highest level within the next two months.”

The PGA Championship starts in five weeks, May 19-22, at Southern Hills in Tulsa. The U.S. Open is a month later at The Country Club outside Boston.

Bryson DeChambeau prepares to tee off on the eighth hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Bryson DeChambeau reaches out to catch his ball after putting on the 13th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Bryson DeChambeau hits to the second green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

