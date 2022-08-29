Decades on Capitol Hill: From civility to open hostility

___

Congress is dominated by masters of political hardball who’ve survived a Darwinian culling of the nation’s most ambitious politicians. Covering them is like attending a riveting theatrical drama, except you get to wander behind the curtain and chat up the actors.

In a moment of irony, I saw Gingrich in 1998, then speaker, lash out at the very conservatives who'd powered his own rise after they opposed his budget deal with President Bill Clinton as a surrender. Gingrich mocked them as the “perfectionist caucus,” a bow to the compromises needed in a divided government. He soon announced his retirement.

Near midnight on Sept. 11, 2001, I watched Democrats and Republicans, in a show of solidarity on the Capitol steps, spontaneously sing “God Bless America."

Pelosi triumphantly waved the gavel aloft in 2007 when she became the first female speaker. “For our daughters and our granddaughters, we have broken the marble ceiling,” the California Democrat said.

Eight years later, I saw awe in the eyes of House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, a Catholic, as he greeted Pope Francis, whom he'd invited to address Congress.

I saw shock on Republicans' faces the very next morning as they left a Capitol basement meeting where Boehner revealed he was quitting, hounded by a new generation of hard-right conservatives, the House Freedom Caucus.

Democrats and Republicans cheered when No. 3 House GOP leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana limped into the chamber in 2017, three months after being gravely wounded when a gunman attacked a Republican baseball practice.

I've seen change. Since Pelosi's 1987 arrival, the number of women in Congress has multiplied from 25 to 146. There are around 130 lawmakers of color, up from 38.

And I've witnessed upheaval. Starting in 2017, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and others resigned amid the #MeToo sexual harassment movement.

I had one deeply embarrassing close encounter with a freshly sworn-in president in 2001. I was assigned to a ceremonial Senate room where new presidents sign papers immediately after their inaugural address.

Someone brushed my elbow. Standing beside me was President George W. Bush. I tried drawing him out with a folksy, “So, how’d it go?” He parried what was likely his first reporter's question as president with a nod, adding, “Good.”

___

Since coming to Washington in 1983, I’ve seen debates over wars, terrorism, recessions, government shutdowns and taxes. Three of history’s four presidential impeachment trials. Fights over social justice, abortion, a pandemic.

I still overhear Democrats and Republicans making dinner plans. The sorrow over this month’s traffic accident death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and two aides was bipartisan and heartfelt.

Yet today’s common ground seems narrower, the atmosphere darker, the stakes higher.

Pelosi referred to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as a "moron" after he opposed mask mandates in the House as the coronavirus pandemic spiked. McCarthy said it would be "hard not to hit her" with the gavel if he becomes speaker. His spokesperson called it a joke.

Both parties have fewer moderates. House districts increasingly drawn for partisan advantage push Democrats left, Republicans right as they appeal to their most activist primary voters.

Voters self-sort among social media and news outlets they believe. That hardens constituents’ views, further constraining lawmakers’ willingness to compromise.

Senate filibusters requiring bills to garner 60 votes are commonplace, derailing nearly anything without broad bipartisan support.

Through early this century, most Supreme Court nominees were approved easily.

In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to let President Barack Obama fill a Supreme Court vacancy, citing upcoming elections a full nine months away. Then just weeks before Election Day 2020, McConnell sped a Trump appointee through the Senate, giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority and McConnell a legacy achievement that outraged Democrats.

___

None of that approximates Trump's baseless assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, a claim rejected by dozens of courts, local officials and his own attorney general.

His false construct fueled the Jan. 6 insurrection. I wasn't in the Capitol because of the pandemic, but there is no forgetting the death, injury, destruction and disheartening sense that democracy itself had been defiled.

Just hours after the mob was dispersed, more than half of House Republicans and eight GOP senators voted against certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory. McCarthy initially said Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack but later blocked a bipartisan investigation.

Many Republicans have downplayed or deflected attention from that calamitous day. Trump remains his party's dominant figure.

Republicans have backed Trump's claims that this month's court-sanctioned search of his Mar-a-Lago estate was politically motivated. The FBI is led by Trump-appointed Director Christopher Wray and emerged with sensitive national security documents that are federal property.

Anti-government rhetoric by politicians is not new. But these latest assaults on faith in government and the election system underpinning it — by potent influencers like a former president and his elected supporters — come amid authorities' warnings about increased calls for violence, even civil war.

___

Despite ever-tighter security, reporters still walk unfettered in most Capitol corridors.

I've bumped into celebrities from Muhammad Ali to Jon Stewart. But politicians have left the most lasting impressions.

Senate Republican leader Bob Dole of Kansas wielded light-speed wit. After the newly elected Clinton dined with GOP senators in a gesture of bipartisanship, he described a novel he'd read involving a murdered Democratic senator. "A happy ending!" Dole replied.

Gingrich's hardening of partisan enmity — he counseled describing Democrats with focus group-tested words like “traitors" and “sick" — was sometimes answered in kind. Rep. Sam Gibbons, D-Fla., angrily left one 1995 House hearing on Medicare cuts Republicans wanted. “I had to fight you guys 50 years ago,” shouted Gibbons, who parachuted into France behind Nazi lines on D-Day.

I've seen agreements to authorize a military response to 9/11, keep the 2008 Great Recession from getting even worse and spend trillions of dollars to counter the pandemic.

Republicans have enacted huge tax cuts and created Medicare prescription drug coverage. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently muscled a top Biden priority to passage bolstering environment and health initiatives.

___

Trump's norm-busting four years featured constant clashes with Congress including Republicans, from whom he tolerated no dissent.

I prodded one Republican, privately critical of Trump, to talk on the record. “He’d send me to Gitmo,” he said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., just 48, announced in early 2018 that he would retire. He later told author Tim Alberta he could not endure two more years working with Trump.

The cautious McConnell and impulsive Trump long had a fraught relationship. It was severed as McConnell, who voted to acquit Trump over Jan. 6 on the grounds that he'd already left the White House, immediately afterward blistered him as being “practically and morally responsible” for the riot.

I've seen lawmakers risk their jobs by backing the party line. Democrats lost dozens of seats in 1994 after rallying behind a Clinton deficit-reduction package. They lost again in 2010 after enacting Obama's health care law.

And I've seen some infuriate colleagues by straying. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., elicited gasps with his decisive thumbs-down that derailed Trump's effort to repeal Obama's health care statute.

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump over the insurrection. At least eight, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Trump's most relentless GOP foe, will not be in Congress next year.

Lawmakers have recently approved accords helping Ukraine and veterans and modestly restricting guns — glimmers suggesting they can still work together.

Yet the confluence of today's forces chipping away at faith in government institutions would not be recognizable to Foley and Michel.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Congress at https://apnews.com/hub/congress.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Newly elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, holds up the gavel surrounded by children and grandchildren of members of Congress in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS Credit: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS Combined Shape Caption FILE - Newly elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, holds up the gavel surrounded by children and grandchildren of members of Congress in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS Credit: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS

Combined Shape Caption FILE - President George W. Bush signs three proclamations in the Presidents Room after his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Building Saturday, Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington. Bush is surrounded by, from the left; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, R-Miss., Vice President Dick Cheney, Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.Carolina and House Speaker Dennis Hastert. (AP Photo/Joyce Naltchayan, Pool, File) Credit: Joyce Naltchayan Credit: Joyce Naltchayan Combined Shape Caption FILE - President George W. Bush signs three proclamations in the Presidents Room after his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Building Saturday, Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington. Bush is surrounded by, from the left; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, R-Miss., Vice President Dick Cheney, Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.Carolina and House Speaker Dennis Hastert. (AP Photo/Joyce Naltchayan, Pool, File) Credit: Joyce Naltchayan Credit: Joyce Naltchayan

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Congressman Scott Rigell, R-Va., gestures during an interview with AP writer Alan Fram in his office in Virginia Beach, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber Combined Shape Caption FILE - Congressman Scott Rigell, R-Va., gestures during an interview with AP writer Alan Fram in his office in Virginia Beach, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Combined Shape Caption FILE - House Minority Leader Bob Michel of Ill., center, looks over President Bill Clinton's shoulder as the president signs legislation implementing the North American Free Trade Agreement, Dec. 8, 1993, at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington as Vice President Al Gore, left, and House Speaker Thomas Foley, of Wash., look on. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File) Credit: Doug Mills Credit: Doug Mills Combined Shape Caption FILE - House Minority Leader Bob Michel of Ill., center, looks over President Bill Clinton's shoulder as the president signs legislation implementing the North American Free Trade Agreement, Dec. 8, 1993, at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington as Vice President Al Gore, left, and House Speaker Thomas Foley, of Wash., look on. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File) Credit: Doug Mills Credit: Doug Mills

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, talks about the passage of a $80 billion, five-year tax cut during a news conference on Capital Hill Saturday, Sept 26, 1998. At left is Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio, Rep. Christopher Cox, R-Calif., and Rep. Bill Archer, left, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Leslie Kossoff, File) Credit: Leslie Kossoff Credit: Leslie Kossoff Combined Shape Caption FILE - Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, talks about the passage of a $80 billion, five-year tax cut during a news conference on Capital Hill Saturday, Sept 26, 1998. At left is Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio, Rep. Christopher Cox, R-Calif., and Rep. Bill Archer, left, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Leslie Kossoff, File) Credit: Leslie Kossoff Credit: Leslie Kossoff

Combined Shape Caption FILE - From front left: Rep. Dick Armey, R-Texas, Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., Senate Majority Leader, House Speaker Dennis Hastert, R-Ill., Rep. Richard Gephardt, House Minority Leader, Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., and other congressional members stand together on the steps of the Capitol to show unity, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert, File) Credit: Kenneth Lambert Credit: Kenneth Lambert Combined Shape Caption FILE - From front left: Rep. Dick Armey, R-Texas, Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., Senate Majority Leader, House Speaker Dennis Hastert, R-Ill., Rep. Richard Gephardt, House Minority Leader, Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., and other congressional members stand together on the steps of the Capitol to show unity, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert, File) Credit: Kenneth Lambert Credit: Kenneth Lambert

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, women members of Congress cheer after President Donald Trump acknowledges more women in Congress during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, women members of Congress cheer after President Donald Trump acknowledges more women in Congress during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption FILE - This image from House Television shows House Republican Whip Steve Scalise walking on the House floor of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Scalise returned to the House on Sept. 28, more than three months after a baseball practice shooting left him fighting for his life. (House Television via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - This image from House Television shows House Republican Whip Steve Scalise walking on the House floor of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Scalise returned to the House on Sept. 28, more than three months after a baseball practice shooting left him fighting for his life. (House Television via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio becomes emotional as Pope Francis appears on the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill, Sept. 24, 2015 and waves to the waiting crowd. The pope addressed a joint meeting of Congress before stepping out on the balcony. Between the pope and Boehner is Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption FILE - House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio becomes emotional as Pope Francis appears on the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill, Sept. 24, 2015 and waves to the waiting crowd. The pope addressed a joint meeting of Congress before stepping out on the balcony. Between the pope and Boehner is Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., leaves the Capitol after speaking on the Senate floor, Dec. 7, 2017, in Washington. Franken said he will resign from the Senate in coming weeks following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations and a collapse of support from his Democratic colleagues. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., leaves the Capitol after speaking on the Senate floor, Dec. 7, 2017, in Washington. Franken said he will resign from the Senate in coming weeks following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations and a collapse of support from his Democratic colleagues. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., meets with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption FILE - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., meets with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh