ajc logo
X

DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy

This combination of photos shows some of the new members named to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, top row from left, Andrew Ahn, Mariano Barroso, Lori Tan Chinn, Pawo Choyning Dorji, and Robin de Jesús, second row from left, Jamie Dornan, Billie Eilish, Ryusuke Hamaguchi , Jeremy O. Harris, and Gaby Hoffmann, third row from left, Amir Jadidi, Troy Kotsur, Adele Lim, Olga Merediz, and Hidetoshi Nishijima, bottom row from left, Finneas O’Connell, Jesse Plemons, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Anya Taylor-Joy. (AP Photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
This combination of photos shows some of the new members named to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, top row from left, Andrew Ahn, Mariano Barroso, Lori Tan Chinn, Pawo Choyning Dorji, and Robin de Jesús, second row from left, Jamie Dornan, Billie Eilish, Ryusuke Hamaguchi , Jeremy O. Harris, and Gaby Hoffmann, third row from left, Amir Jadidi, Troy Kotsur, Adele Lim, Olga Merediz, and Hidetoshi Nishijima, bottom row from left, Finneas O’Connell, Jesse Plemons, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Anya Taylor-Joy. (AP Photo)

National & World News
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago
Recent Oscar winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Billie Eilish are among the 397 individuals who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Recent Oscar winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Billie Eilish are among the 397 individuals who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organization that puts on the Oscars said Tuesday that 44 percent of the 2022 class identifies as women, 50 percent come from outside of the U.S. and 37 percent are from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities. If the invitees accept, which most do, they will have voting privileges at the 95th Academy Awards.

Actors invited this year include Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Gaby Hoffman, “Belfast” co-stars Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe, as well as Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both of “The Power of the Dog.” There is also a significant international presence as well, with invites going to Iran’s Amir Jadidi (“A Hero”), Norway’s Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), France’s Vincent London (“Titane”), Nigeria’s Funke Akindele (“Jenifa”) and Japan’s Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”).

Directors on the list include Andrew Ahn (“Fire Island”), Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”), Mary Lambert (“Pet Sematary II”), Amy Seimetz (“She Dies Tomorrow”) and Isabel Sandoval (“Lingua Franca”).

Several people, including “Flee” director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, “Drive My Car” writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and “CODA” writer-director Sian Heder, were invited in multiple branches, but they must choose one when accepting.

In the music branch, Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell was also invited, alongside Dan Romer (“Luca”) and Nathan Johnson (“Knives Out”). And writing branch invitees include Jeremy O. Harris (“Zola”), Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Alex Ross Perry (“Listen Up Philip”), Jon Spaihts (“Dune”) and Craig Mazin (“The Hangover Part II”).

Every year the academy invites a new batch of entertainment professionals to join the organization. Though an Oscar nomination is not a requirement, it is often a starting point. The 2022 class of invitees, for instance, includes 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners.

The academy has for years put a special emphasis on diversifying their ranks. If all accept from this year's class, 34 percent of the academy would be women, 19 percent from an underrepresented community and 23 percent from outside of the United States.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

Editors' Picks
Sentencing for Mitzi Bickers moved to September2h ago
Biggest corporate convention since pandemic opens in Atlanta this week
48m ago
Henry County chairwoman gets restraining order against outspoken resident
4h ago
3 Georgia Bulldogs named first-team preseason All-Americans
5h ago
3 Georgia Bulldogs named first-team preseason All-Americans
5h ago
Vocal critic removed from Atlanta police training center committee
8h ago
The Latest
Wimbledon updates | Auger-Aliassime loses in 1st round
5m ago
Live updates | Official: US didn't offer Turkey concessions
8m ago
Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight
8m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top