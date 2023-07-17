Deaths of four Oregon women over three months are linked, authorities say

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ANDREW SELSKY – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X
Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The deaths of four women whose bodies were found over the course of three months in or near Portland, Oregon, are linked, and at least one person of interest has been identified, authorities said Monday.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland says no charges have been filed against anyone but that the community is not currently in any danger. Local media reported that a man is in custody.

The women’s bodies were found in Portland and rural areas starting in February, with the latest one found in May. One body was found about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Portland, near a creek in Polk County.

Authorities said the state medical examiner has not determined the cause or manner of death for any of the women. They were all from the Portland area.

Officials did not use the word “serial killer” in announcing the connection between the deaths.

“Investigators and prosecutors from multiple law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively ... and they have determined that there are links between four cases: Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real,” the prosecutor's office said.

Investigators from nine law enforcement agencies and prosecutor's offices in three Oregon counties, as well as the Oregon State Police, have been collaborating on the cases, authorities said.

___

This story has been updated to correct the location where two of the women’s bodies were discovered. While two of the women were from Gresham and Milwaukie, the bodies were found elsewhere in rural areas.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Devastated families mourn lives lost, seek answers after Henry mass shooting1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
3h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man arrested after hostage situation involving 5 others in DeKalb
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man arrested after hostage situation involving 5 others in DeKalb
2h ago

Credit: Saul Martinez/The New York Time

The Jolt: Georgia GOP official rips Marjorie Taylor Greene, says ‘I’m through’
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

South Dakota governor prods Washington to address national drug shortages
9m ago
Atlanta petition drive to stop 'Cop City' is 'futile,' city's attorneys argue
10m ago
Mother says man who killed 4 people in Georgia needed mental help for years but refused...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top