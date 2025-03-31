Nation & World News
Deaths from devastating earthquake in Myanmar climb past 1,700

The death toll from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar has risen to more than 1,700 as more bodies have been pulled from the rubble
Rescuers work at the site of the Sky Villa Condo that collapsed In Friday's earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Rescuers work at the site of the Sky Villa Condo that collapsed In Friday's earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
46 minutes ago

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — The death toll from the earthquake that hit Myanmar has risen to more than 1,700 as more bodies have been pulled from the rubble, the country’s military-led government said Monday.

Government spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun told state-run MRTV that another 3,400 have been injured and more than 300 were missing.

He did not provide more specific figures.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit at midday Friday, causing widespread damage, including in the capital Naypitaw and the second largest city, Mandalay.

The earthquake, whose epicenter was near Mandalay, brought down scores of buildings and damaged other infrastructure like the city’s airport.

Relief efforts have been hampered by buckled roads, downed bridges, spotty communications and the challenges of operating in a country engaged in a civil war.

In neighboring Thailand, the quake rocked much of the country and killed at least 18 people, many at a construction site in Bangkok where a partially built high-rise collapsed.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese rescuers looks at a collapsed building before conducting a search and rescue operation in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Sunday, March 30, 2025, Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers, together with its Chinese colleagues, rescue a woman from under the rubble, after she was lying under piles of concrete for more than two days, in Mandalay, Myanmar. (Russia Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

A local man drives a motorbike past damaged buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

FILE - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen answers to the media during a gathering in support of detained Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, in Paris, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Parts of northeast Georgia — extending south to Carroll County, through Bartow County and north into Fannin County — are under a Level 2 threat for possible scattered severe storms Sunday. By Monday, nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 threat. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

