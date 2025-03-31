Deaths from devastating earthquake in Myanmar climb past 1,700

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — The death toll from the earthquake that hit Myanmar has risen to more than 1,700 as more bodies have been pulled from the rubble, the country’s military-led government said Monday.

Government spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun told state-run MRTV that another 3,400 have been injured and more than 300 were missing.

He did not provide more specific figures.