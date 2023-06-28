X

Death toll rises to 8 in Russian attack on a restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
15 minutes ago
Ukraine's State Emergency Service says the death toll from a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant in an eastern Ukrainian city has risen to eight

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile attack that struck a popular restaurant in an eastern Ukrainian city has risen to eight, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

At least 56 people were also wounded in the attack in Kramatorsk on Tuesday evening. The Russian missile struck a local eatery frequented by journalists, aid workers and soldiers who use Kramatorsk as a base of operations. The city lies only a few kilometers from the front line.

Three children were among the dead. The shelling occurred right when people had returned from from work, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said. He said the three dead children were ages 14 and 17.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that rescuers continued to clear rubble from the site and search for more survivors.

Ukraine launched the early phase of its much anticipated counteroffensive earlier this month and have made minimal territorial gains. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy announced on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops have advanced in all directions.

Russia has stepped up its air campaign in Ukraine while the fighting ensues along the front line.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Associated Press

White House claps back at Kemp’s attack on EV incentives11h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Sinkhole in Midtown Atlanta that swallowed SUV caused by broken sewer pipe
3h ago

Credit: Mike Luckovich

WATCH: Cartoonist Mike Luckovich on his latest Trump inspiration
2h ago

Chick-fil-A to give out free peach milkshakes for Peachtree Road Race
15h ago

Chick-fil-A to give out free peach milkshakes for Peachtree Road Race
15h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar testifies why it should get Augusta hospitals; public responds
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Supreme Court rejects novel legislative theory, but leaves a door open for 2024 election...
59m ago
Sisters tell Australia court that abuse by Jewish school principal broke trust, painful...
1h ago
Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels...
1h ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top