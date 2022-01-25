Death toll rises to 8 in Cameroon stadium crush; 38 injured

A witness said the stampede at the south entrance of the stadium happened after supporters were directed by security officials toward an entrance gate that was locked. The gate was eventually opened, the witness said, causing a surge and people were trampled. Children were caught up in the stampede, the witness said.

“When the security guys finally began opening the gates, with all the anxiety and after having been locked out ... people pushed the security guys away and forced themselves inside,” said the witness, Marie Asongafack. "That’s where it all began ... By the time I found myself in front, there were people on the ground being trampled on.”

Medical help wasn't immediately available, “so people were just trying their basic first aid on victims,” Asongafack said. “I saw a child less than 10 years old, lifeless. Guys were trying to revive him."

Cameroon President Paul Biya ordered an investigation into the tragedy, which came a day after at least 17 people died after a fire set off a series of explosions at a nightclub in Yaounde.

The Central African nation is hosting the African Cup for the first time in 50 years and its preparations have been under scrutiny for years. Cameroon was meant to host the tournament in 2019 but that year's event was taken away and awarded to Egypt because of serious problems with Cameroon's preparations, especially in and around stadiums.

The Olembe Stadium, the main stadium for the tournament and the venue for the Feb. 6 final, was one of the arenas that organizers were concerned about. Games are also being played in four other cities.

Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, visited the different hospitals where the injured were being treated. He said that 31 of the 38 injured people were responding well to treatment but the others were in serious condition.

On Tuesday morning, people gathered at the hospitals searching for missing family members.

“I am helpless. The police have not been of any help and I have not been able to trace my two brothers,” said Festus Ndi, a 24-year old student at the University of Yaounde.

Caption People assist victims of a stampede outside a stadium hosting an African Cup of Nations soccer game in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday Jan. 24, 2022. Several people have died in a stampede that happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in Africa's top soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Thierry Noukeu) Credit: Thierry Noukeu Credit: Thierry Noukeu

Caption People assist victims of a stampede outside a stadium hosting an African Cup of Nations soccer game in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday Jan. 24, 2022. Several people have died in a stampede that happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in Africa's top soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Thierry Noukeu) Credit: Thierry Noukeu Credit: Thierry Noukeu

Caption Cameroon's Karl Toko-Ekambi, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's Karl Toko-Ekambi, middle, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe