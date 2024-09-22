Nation & World News

Death toll rises to 30 after methane leak causes explosion at eastern Iran coal mine, state TV says

A methane leak sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, killing at least 30 people and injuring dozens of others, state media reported
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
Updated 5 minutes ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A methane leak sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, killing at least 30 people and injuring 17 others, Iranian state media reported Sunday. Another 24 miners are believed to be trapped inside.

The report said the deaths happened at a coal mine in Tabas, some 540 kilometers (335 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.

Authorities were sending emergency personnel to the area after the blast late Saturday, it said. Around 70 people had been working there at the time of the blast. State TV later said 24 were believed to be trapped inside.

Provincial Governor Mohammad Javad Qenaat told state TV that 30 miners had been killed and 17 injured.

Iran's new reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, preparing to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said he ordered all efforts be made to rescue those trapped and aid their families. He also said an investigation into the incident had begun.

Oil-producing Iran is also rich in a variety of minerals. Iran annually consumes some 3.5 million tons of coal but only extracts about 1.8 million tons from its mines per year. The rest is imported, often consumed in the country’s steel mills.

This is not the first disaster to strike Iran's mining industry. In 2013, 11 workers were killed in two separate mining incidents. In 2009, 20 workers were killed in several incidents. In 2017, a coal mine explosion killed at least 42 people.

Lax safety standards and inadequate emergency services in mining areas are often blamed for the fatalities.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iran's president insists Tehran wants to negotiate over its nuclear program
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A missile fired by Yemen's rebels lands in Israel and triggers sirens at international...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An Israeli strike on a school kills at least 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli airstrikes kill 16 in Gaza, including 4 children...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Marxist Dissanayake leads early vote count in Sri Lanka's presidential election9m ago
Over 100 rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel, with some hitting near northern city of...22m ago
New York City interim police commissioner says federal authorities searched his homes1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ernie Suggs

Nearly 50 years later, Jimmy Carter’s White House crew still meets — on Zoom
The Cherokee Nation is reconnecting with its culture in Georgia
‘A model inmate:’ Julie Chrisley seeks reduced prison sentence