Nation & World News
Death toll rises to 24 in a powerful suicide bombing at a rail station in southwestern Pakistan

Officials say a suicide bomber blew himself up at a train station in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 24 people, including security officers, and wounding about 50 others
Security officials examine the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Security officials examine the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt) (AP)
By ABDUL SATTAR – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber blew himself up at a train station in restive southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least 24 people, including security officers, and wounding about 50 others, some critically, officials said.

The attack happened when nearly 100 passengers were waiting for a train to travel to the garrison city of Rawalpindi from Quetta, the capital of the restive Balochistan province, according to Hamza Shafqaat, a senior government administrator.

A separatist group, the Balochistan Liberation Army, claimed the attack in a statement, saying a suicide bomber targeted troops present at the railway station. The outlawed BLA has long waged an insurgency seeking independence from Islamabad.

Police said about a dozen security forces are also among the dead.

TV footage showed the steel structure of the platform's roof blown apart and a tea stall destroyed as luggage littered the place.

Ayesha Faiz, a Quetta police official, said some of the critically wounded passengers died at a hospital, raising the deaths.

Shahid Rind, a government spokesperson said all the wounded were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the bombing in a statement, saying those who orchestrated the attack “will pay a very heavy price for it," adding that security forces were determined to eliminate “the menace of terrorism.”

The attack came a little over a week after a powerful bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded near a vehicle carrying police officers assigned to protect polio workers in Balochistan, killing nine people including five nearby children.

The oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest but also least populated province. It is also a hub for the country's ethnic Baloch minority whose members say they face discrimination and exploitation by the central government. Along with separatist groups, Islamic militants also operate in the province.

BLA often targets security forces and foreigners, especially Chinese nationals who are in Pakistan as part of Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which is building major infrastructure projects. The group often demands the halt of all Chinese-funded projects and for workers to leave Pakistan to avoid further attacks.

Last month, BLA claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that targeted a convoy with Chinese nationals outside the Karachi airport, killing two. Since then, Beijing has asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of its citizens working on multiple projects in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

Associated Press writer Asim Tanveer contributed to this story from Multan, Pakistan,

An injured victim of bomb explosion at railway station, is treated at a hospital in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Hospital workers cover the bodies, who were died in a bomb explosion at railway station, at a morgue in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

People comfort a man, who mourns over the death of his family member in a bomb explosion at railway station, outside a hospital in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Injured victims of bomb explosion at railway station, are treated at a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Security officials examine the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Investigators collect evidences from the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

An injured victim of bomb explosion at railway station, is treated at a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Injured victims of bomb explosion at railway station, are treated at a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Injured victims of bomb explosion at railway station, are treated at a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Security officials examine the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

