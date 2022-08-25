ajc logo
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

A drone carries a big national flag in front of Ukraine's the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kyiv authorities have banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of Russian missile attacks. Independence Day, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A drone carries a big national flag in front of Ukraine's the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kyiv authorities have banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of Russian missile attacks. Independence Day, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

By PAUL BYRNE, Associated Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be moving to replenish the depleted ranks of the Russian military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength by Jan. 1

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

The move to increase the number of troops by 137,000, or 13%, to 1.15 million by the end of the year came amid chilling developments on the ground in Ukraine:

— Fueling fears of a nuclear catastrophe, the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine was cut off from the electrical grid for the first time in its history after fires damaged the last working transmission line, according to Ukrainian authorities. The plant was later reconnected to the grid, a local Russian-installed official said.

— The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine’s Independence Day climbed to 25, Ukrainian authorities said. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists in the attack Wednesday.

Putin’s decree did not specify whether the expansion would be accomplished by widening the draft, recruiting more volunteers, or both. But some Russian military analysts predicted heavier reliance on volunteers because of the Kremlin’s concerns about a potential domestic backlash from an expanded draft.

The move will boost Russia's armed forces overall to 2.04 million, including the 1.15 million troops.

Western estimates of Russian dead in the Ukraine war have ranged from more than 15,000 to over 20,000 — more than the Soviet Union lost during its 10-year war in Afghanistan. The Pentagon said last week that as many as 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded, eroding Moscow’s ability to conduct big offensives.

The Kremlin has said that only volunteer contract soldiers take part in the Ukraine war. But it may be difficult to find more willing soldiers, and military analysts said the planned troop levels may still be insufficient to sustain operations.

Retired Russian Col. Retired Viktor Murakhovsky said in comments carried by the Moscow-based RBC online news outlet that the Kremlin will probably try to keep relying on volunteers, and he predicted that will account for the bulk of the increase.

Another Russian military expert, Alexei Leonkov, noted that training on complex modern weapons normally takes three years. And draftees serve only one year.

“A draft won’t help that, so there will be no increase in the number of draftees,” Leonkov was quoted as saying by the state RIA Novosti news agency.

Fears of a Chernobyl-like disaster have been mounting in Ukraine because of fighting around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the site.

The damaged line in Thursday’s incident apparently carried outgoing electricity, not affecting a separate line used to power vital cooling systems for the plant’s reactors. But the cutoff underscored concerns about the plant.

Elsewhere on the battlefront, the deadly strike on the train station in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, came as Ukraine was bracing for attacks tied to the national holiday and the war's six-month mark, both of which fell on Wednesday.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, did not say whether all of the 25 people killed were civilians. If they were, it would amount to one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in weeks. Thirty-one people were reported wounded.

The dead included an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near the train station, authorities said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces used an Iskander missile to strike a military train carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment to the front line in eastern Ukraine. The ministry claimed more than 200 reservists "were destroyed on their way to the combat zone.”

The attack served as a painful reminder of Russia’s continued ability to inflict large-scale suffering six months into the war. Wednesday’s national holiday celebrated Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

Tetyana Kvitnytska, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional health department, said those hurt in the train station attack suffered head injuries, broken limbs, burns and shrapnel wounds.

Following attacks in which civilians have died, the Russian government has repeatedly claimed that its forces aim only at legitimate military targets. Hours before the bloodshed at the train station, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu insisted the military was doing its best to spare civilians, even at the cost of slowing down its offensive in Ukraine.

In April, a Russian missile attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed more than 50 people as crowds of mostly women and children sought to flee the fighting. The attack was denounced as a war crime.

In Moscow on Thursday, Dmitry Medvedev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said Western hopes for a Ukrainian victory are futile and emphasized that the Kremlin will press home what it calls the “special military operation,” leaving just two possible outcomes.

“One is reaching all goals of the special military operation and Kyiv’s recognition of this outcome,” Medvedev said on his messaging app channel. “The second is a military coup in Ukraine followed by the recognition of results of the special operation.”

Follow all of AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

A woman made up with wounds and with Ukrainian colors attends a so called Freedom March demonstration, marking the Ukrainian Independence Day in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A woman made up with wounds and with Ukrainian colors attends a so called Freedom March demonstration, marking the Ukrainian Independence Day in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A person holds a placard that reads, "The war in Ukraine is not over," in Habima Square as people gather to mark Ukrainian Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit)

A person holds a placard that reads, "The war in Ukraine is not over," in Habima Square as people gather to mark Ukrainian Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit)

A person holds a placard that reads, "The war in Ukraine is not over," in Habima Square as people gather to mark Ukrainian Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. British prime minister Boris Johnson urged western allies to maintain their strong support to Ukraine through the winter arguing that their position would improve after the cold weather ends. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. British prime minister Boris Johnson urged western allies to maintain their strong support to Ukraine through the winter arguing that their position would improve after the cold weather ends. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. British prime minister Boris Johnson urged western allies to maintain their strong support to Ukraine through the winter arguing that their position would improve after the cold weather ends. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

The Peace Tower is illuminated in the colors of the Ukraine flag to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Peace Tower is illuminated in the colors of the Ukraine flag to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Peace Tower is illuminated in the colors of the Ukraine flag to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Orysia, 8, of Ottawa, runs with the Ukraine flag as people take part in Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa , Ontario, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Orysia, 8, of Ottawa, runs with the Ukraine flag as people take part in Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa , Ontario, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Orysia, 8, of Ottawa, runs with the Ukraine flag as people take part in Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa , Ontario, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

The London Eye lit up in the colors of the Ukraine to mark their Independence Day in London, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The London Eye lit up in the colors of the Ukraine to mark their Independence Day in London, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The London Eye lit up in the colors of the Ukraine to mark their Independence Day in London, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Ukraine nationals protest over children who have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Ukraine nationals protest over children who have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Ukraine nationals protest over children who have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The obelisk of the Place de la Concorde, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark six months into the war in Ukraine following its February 24, 2022 invasion by Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

The obelisk of the Place de la Concorde, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark six months into the war in Ukraine following its February 24, 2022 invasion by Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

The obelisk of the Place de la Concorde, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark six months into the war in Ukraine following its February 24, 2022 invasion by Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Members of the Ukrainian community in Rome participate in a 'march for freedom', Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine Independence Day. The march coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Members of the Ukrainian community in Rome participate in a 'march for freedom', Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine Independence Day. The march coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Members of the Ukrainian community in Rome participate in a 'march for freedom', Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine Independence Day. The march coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Russian Malka artillery systems fire from an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Russian Malka artillery systems fire from an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Russian Malka artillery systems fire from an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

