Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to at least 38

Raisi vowed the government would “not hesitate to deal with the offenders” and would “monitor construction more closely, especially high-rise buildings.”

“The perpetrators should know that the passage of time will not absolve them of responsibility and accountability," he said.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also touched on events in Abadan during his live televised speech on Saturday — providing further indication of their seriousness.

In his first speech outside his residence since the pandemic struck Iran, Khamenei warned of severe consequences for those who violated regulations and may have helped cause the disaster in Abadan.

“Those responsible must be brought to justice, their punishment should serve as a lesson for others, and similar incidents in future should be avoided,” he said.

Khamenei also blamed the recent outbreak of protests in the restive Khuzestan province on Iran's “enemies," including “treacherous Iranians” abroad, who he said try to harm the country's interest through “psychological warfare and online campaigns."

Reza Pahlavi, in exile in the U.S., the eldest son of Iran’s deposed monarch before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, last week seized on reports of growing anger in Abadan to call for the creation of a “unified front against the Islamic Republic."