Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Death toll from North Macedonia nightclub fire rises to 61

Officials say the death toll from last month’s deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia has risen to 61 after a second critically injured victim died while receiving treatment in Lithuania
Protesters light their mobile phones during a rally, for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Protesters light their mobile phones during a rally, for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
21 minutes ago

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The death toll from last month's deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia has risen to 61 after a second critically injured victim died while receiving treatment in Lithuania, authorities said. The North Macedonian Health Ministry confirmed Tuesday that a 29-year-old man, with severe burns and respiratory had died Monday. He was the second patient to die in Lithuania in the past week.

The March 16 blaze erupted during a a pyrotechnic display at live concert inside a packed indoor nightclub in the eastern town of Kocani. About 650 people were inside at the time, according to prosecuting authorities, and most victims were young revelers.

Seven injured victims remain hospitalized in North Macedonia, while 64 others are being treated abroad in hospitals across Europe, Health Minister Arben Taravari said.

Investigators are probing fire safety violations and illegal operating permits. Thirty-four people remain in custody, including a former finance minister and seven senior police officers. Prosecutors said all but one of the suspects face potential sentences of up to 20 years if convicted.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The building of a nightclub is damaged following a massive fire early Sunday in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Monday, March 17, 2025, (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

The death toll in the North Macedonia nightclub fire rises to 60 after a burn victim dies

Slovaks rally to protest against legislation that critics say is harmful to NGOs

1 killed in Russian attack on Kyiv as death toll from earlier missile strike rises to 20

The Latest

President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 7, 2025. (Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Supreme Court allows Trump to deport Venezuelans after judge’s review

16m ago

At least 15 dead, more than 100 injured in roof collapse at Dominican Republic nightclub

18m ago

Former Sen. Joe Manchin is working on a memoir. 'Dead Center' is scheduled for September

24m ago

Featured

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ex-Columbus police officer, father killed during Georgia’s severe storms

US stocks dip after careening through a manic day following Trump's latest tariff threat

Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break

Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.