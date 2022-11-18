ajc logo
X

Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15

National & World News
1 hour ago
A civil defense official says the death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15

BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday.

The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.

Authorities said the explosion was caused by a liquid gas tank. Civil defense teams were combing through the rubble in search of survivors.

“A total of 15 bodies have been pulled out from under the rubble,” said the head of Civil Defense in Sulimaniyah, Diyar Ibrahim, according to the official Iraqi News Agency. He said search operations continued into the early hours of Friday, adding that there are no more bodies under the rubble.

The provincial governor, Haval Abu Bakrin, said a child was among the victims, INA reported.

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled region in northern Iraq, ordered an investigation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Poole’s Bar-B-Q closing after more than 30 years15h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
18h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

New Concourse T extension is open at Hartsfield-Jackson
16h ago

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
9h ago

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
9h ago

Credit: GBI

Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Peter Dejong

The Latest | UN Climate Summit
6m ago
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY
7m ago
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
9h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
22h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top