Death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict after school fight is ruled a suicide, medical examiner says

The report shows Benedict had toxic levels of two drugs in their system and died of an overdose. A complete autopsy will be released in 10 days in accordance with state law, the medical examiner's office said.

Boatman would not confirm whether or not police found a note from Benedict at the scene.

A lawyer for Benedict's family, Jacob Biby, told The Associated Press that he was working on a statement from the family Wednesday but declined to comment further.

Benedict was conscious and alert after the fight on Feb. 7 when telling police about the attack by three girls that occurred after the teen squirted them with water, according to police video released last month.

In video footage from the hospital the day of the altercation, Benedict explains to an officer that the girls had been picking on them and their friends because of the way they dressed. Benedict claims that in the bathroom the students said “something like: why do they laugh like that,” referring to Benedict and their friends.

“And so I went up there and I poured water on them, and then all three of them came at me,” Benedict tells the officer from a hospital bed.

Paramedics responding to the family’s house performed CPR and rushed Nex Benedict to the hospital, where they later died.

“Bullying and harassment have a significant impact on students and, tragically, many of these youths believe that suicide is the only option for peace,” said Brandon Dilawari, a case manager at Rainbow Youth Project USA, an Indiana-based group that aims to improve the safety and wellness of LGBTQ+ young people. “This is not an isolated incident by any means."

The group reported a dramatic spike in calls from Oklahoma to its national crisis hotline after news of the teen's death became public.