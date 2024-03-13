Nation & World News

Death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict after school fight is ruled a suicide, medical examiner says

The death of a nonbinary high school student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner's office
FILE - In this image provided Malia Pila, Nex Benedict poses outside the family's home in Owasso, Okla., in December 2023. The death of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom, has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Sue Benedict via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this image provided Malia Pila, Nex Benedict poses outside the family's home in Owasso, Okla., in December 2023. The death of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom, has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Sue Benedict via AP, File)
By SEAN MURPHY – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The death of a nonbinary student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

A summary autopsy report was released more than a month after the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict, a student at Owasso High School. Family members said Benedict had been bullied at school and the teenager's death in February drew concern from LGBTQ+ rights groups, as well as attention from Oklahoma's governor and the White House.

“From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide,” Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said in a statement. “However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office.”

The report shows Benedict had toxic levels of two drugs in their system and died of an overdose. A complete autopsy will be released in 10 days in accordance with state law, the medical examiner's office said.

Boatman would not confirm whether or not police found a note from Benedict at the scene.

A lawyer for Benedict's family, Jacob Biby, told The Associated Press that he was working on a statement from the family Wednesday but declined to comment further.

Benedict was conscious and alert after the fight on Feb. 7 when telling police about the attack by three girls that occurred after the teen squirted them with water, according to police video released last month.

In video footage from the hospital the day of the altercation, Benedict explains to an officer that the girls had been picking on them and their friends because of the way they dressed. Benedict claims that in the bathroom the students said “something like: why do they laugh like that,” referring to Benedict and their friends.

“And so I went up there and I poured water on them, and then all three of them came at me,” Benedict tells the officer from a hospital bed.

Paramedics responding to the family’s house performed CPR and rushed Nex Benedict to the hospital, where they later died.

“Bullying and harassment have a significant impact on students and, tragically, many of these youths believe that suicide is the only option for peace,” said Brandon Dilawari, a case manager at Rainbow Youth Project USA, an Indiana-based group that aims to improve the safety and wellness of LGBTQ+ young people. “This is not an isolated incident by any means."

The group reported a dramatic spike in calls from Oklahoma to its national crisis hotline after news of the teen's death became public.

FILE - A photograph of Nex Benedict, who died a day after a fight in a high school bathroom, is projected during a candlelight service at Point A Gallery, Feb. 24, 2024, in Oklahoma City. The death of a nonbinary Oklahoma high school student who died the day after a fight inside a high school restroom has been ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner's office. A summary autopsy report released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 determined that Nex Benedict had toxic levels of two drugs in their system. (Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: AP

Credit: Ty Tagami

Credit: Ty Tagami

Credit: TNS

Credit: AP

Credit: Miguel Martinez

