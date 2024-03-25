Exclusive
Centennial Yards begins next phase: New towers, entertainment district
Nation & World News

Death of Missouri student Riley Strain appears accidental, police in Tennessee say

Police in Tennessee say the death of University of Missouri student Riley Strain appears to be accidental
Kelly Granger, of Nashville, holds a candle while looking out at the Cumberland River during a vigil for Riley Strain on Gay Street in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 22, 2024. The body of the missing University of Missouri student was discovered early Friday in the Cumberland River. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kelly Granger, of Nashville, holds a candle while looking out at the Cumberland River during a vigil for Riley Strain on Gay Street in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 22, 2024. The body of the missing University of Missouri student was discovered early Friday in the Cumberland River. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
20 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The death of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee’s capital for nearly two weeks, appears to be accidental, police said.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Kris Mumford said a detective attended the autopsy examination and Strain's death "continues to appear accidental," The Tennessean reported Sunday. Mumford said toxicology results were pending, but there is no apparent foul play. A final autopsy won't be complete until all testing is finished.

Police announced Friday that Strain had been found dead in the Cumberland River about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown and foul play was not suspected.

Police previously said Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. on March 8 after drinking downtown. University of Missouri officials said in a statement that Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

A massive search was launched, with just small clues available to help investigators trying to find him, including finding his bank card along a riverbank and using surveillance footage to track his final moments.

This undated photo provided by Chris Whiteid show Riley Strain on Jan. 2, 2024. Police in Tennessee are searching for Strain, a University of Missouri student who was last seen by friends at a Nashville bar Friday night, March 8, 2024. (Chris Whiteid via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michelle Strain Whiteid, left, mother of Riley Strain, holds on to the arm of her husband, Chris Whiteid, during a news conference at the Metro Nashville Police Department headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 22, 2024. The body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was discovered early Friday in the Cumberland River in Nashville. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People view photos on display during a vigil for Riley Strain, on Gay Street near the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 22, 2024. The body of the missing University of Missouri student was discovered Friday morning in the Cumberland River. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather and look at pictures during a vigil for Riley Strain, on Gay Street near the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 22, 2024. The body of the missing University of Missouri student was discovered Friday morning in the Cumberland River. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Centennial Yards

EXCLUSIVE
Centennial Yards begins next phase: new towers, entertainment district

Credit: contributed

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: Atlanta Mayor Dickens to lay out his agenda, priorities in annual address

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Braves, legislature headline a busy week
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Boeing CEO to step down this year, board chairman to exit, head of commercial airplanes...
7m ago
Storm threatens snow in the Midwest, thunder in the South. Other parts of the US dig out
10m ago
Philippines lodges its 'strongest protest' against China over a water cannon assault in...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta