DeAngelo leads Hurricanes to 6-3 win over Rangers

But Kreider and McKegg drew New York to 5-3 with goals just 74 seconds apart in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third period.

NOT SO SPECIAL

The Hurricanes had gone 11 consecutive games without giving up a power-play goal until Tuesday night at Boston. Now they’ve given up three across two games. New York became just the second team with more than one power-play tally in a game against Carolina this season.

ROSTER WATCH

Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook is on the COVID-19 protocol list. He missed more than a month with an injury before returning for two games prior to this latest development.

The Rangers’ scratches included right wing Julien Gauthier, a former first-round draft pick of the Hurricanes. He’s without a point in his last nine games.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Arizona on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: At New Jersey on Saturday night.

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) battles with New York Rangers' Filip Chytil (72) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo, right, congratulates teammate Vincent Trocheck (16) on his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) shoots at Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) with Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

New York Rangers' Dryden Hunt (29) controls the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Josh Leivo (41) battles for the puck between New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23) and Kevin Rooney (17) in front of Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) jams the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)