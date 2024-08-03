Nation & World News

DeAndre Hopkins won't require surgery for knee injury, Titans coach Brian Callahan says

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, right, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July, 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

51 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins won't require surgery for a knee injury suffered in training camp but “will miss several weeks,” first-year coach Brian Callahan said Saturday.

Callahan did not detail the nature of the injury, which Hopkins suffered earlier this week. The 32-year-old Hopkins was seen with a wrap on his left knee during Wednesday's practice.

“It's not a surgical issue, so the timeline could vary on those injuries. So it'll be a few weeks, probably,” Callahan said.

A three-time All-Pro, Hopkins led the Titans last season with 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tennessee added veteran receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, but Hopkins is still expected to be the top target for quarterback Will Levis.

The Titans open the season on Sept. 8 against Chicago.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs through a drill during an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July, 24, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

