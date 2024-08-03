DeAndre Hopkins won't require surgery for knee injury, Titans coach Brian Callahan says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins won't require surgery for a knee injury suffered in training camp but “will miss several weeks,” first-year coach Brian Callahan said Saturday.

Callahan did not detail the nature of the injury, which Hopkins suffered earlier this week. The 32-year-old Hopkins was seen with a wrap on his left knee during Wednesday's practice.

“It's not a surgical issue, so the timeline could vary on those injuries. So it'll be a few weeks, probably,” Callahan said.