Deaf Costco worker with mumbling manager won't get award

Jurors awarded her $750,000 for mental anguish and $25,000 in punitive damages, the newspaper reported.

U.S. District Judge William Zloch overturned the verdict, finding that “no reasonable jury could have found in favor of (the) plaintiff.” Zloch ruled that D’Onofrio had rejected the video phone and online interpretation services provided by Costco.

D’Onofrio's lawyers appealed, arguing that the phone and online services did not overcome communication problems that arose during her final year at Costco, the newspaper reported.

The company argued that it went beyond its legal responsibilities in providing the interpretive services and equipment to D’Onofrio.

In January 2019, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision found that Costco did provide reasonable accommodation to D’Onofrio and declined to overturn Zloch’s ruling, the newspaper reported.

The petition to the Supreme Court asked justices to consider whether the appellate court failed to apply the correct standard of review. Her lawyer, William J. Butler in Miami Beach, said he had no insight into the Supreme Court’s decision.