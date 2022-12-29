ajc logo
X

Deadly fire burning at Cambodia hotel casino, report says

National & World News
9 minutes ago
Local reports say a fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino on the border with Thailand has killed at least 10 people

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino on the border with Thailand has killed at least 10, local media reported.

The website Cambodianess, which belongs to the Thmey Thmey media group, reported the blaze at the Grand Diamond Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipety broke out around midnight on Wednesday and was still burning Thursday morning.

It cited Banteay Meanchey provincial Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Sithi Loh saying that according to initial information, at least 10 people had died and another 30 were injured.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves trade for veteran left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 in custody after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Seventh defendant enters negotiated guilty plea in YSL RICO case
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Repeating is tough. So why is UGA so serene?
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Repeating is tough. So why is UGA so serene?
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Todd Monken ‘all about winning,’ but he ‘never says never’ to change
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Rain, floods in Philippines leave 32 dead, others missing
4m ago
AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract
13m ago
Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Derek Gee/Buffalo News

EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo
4h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top