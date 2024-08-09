Dead woman found entangled in O'Hare baggage machinery was from North Carolina, authorities say

CHICAGO (AP) — The dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was from North Carolina, authorities said Friday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 57-year-old Virginia Christine Vinton of Waxhaw, North Carolina. The office's spokesperson, Natalia Derevyanny, said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call found Vinton’s body entangled in the belt around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in a baggage room near a terminal that serves international flights.