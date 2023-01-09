ajc logo
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

19 minutes ago
Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach.

The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.

Scientists from the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Mote Marine Laboratory, FWC Marine Mammal Research and Rescue will study the remains, which washed ashore in Pass Christian.

Dr. Moby Solangi, director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, told the Gazebo Gazette that the whale is 30 feet (9 meters) long and weighs between 12-15,000 pounds (6,804 kilograms). It might have been inadvertently pushed to shore with the help of a ship.

“The mammal was probably sick and the body got caught in a ship channel,” Solangi said.

Scientists will determine the final cause of death based on pending lab results.

After the fin whale population declined due to hunting, the species was classified as endangered and granted protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

