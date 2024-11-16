Nation & World News
Nation & World News

De'Aaron Fox won't 'let go' of franchise-record 60-point game despite Kings' loss to Timberwolves

When De’Aaron Fox saw that he had 48 points in the fourth quarter in a 130-126 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, teammate Malik Monk told him, “You might as well go get 60.”
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox calls out plays to his team during a free throw shot during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox calls out plays to his team during a free throw shot during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)
By ERIC HE – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When De'Aaron Fox saw that he had 48 points in the fourth quarter in Friday's 130-126 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, teammate Malik Monk told him, "You might as well go get 60."

The Kings’ guard had 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to finish with a franchise-record 60 points, besting Jack Twyman’s 59 points in 1960 and DeMarcus Cousins’ 56-point performance in 2016, which was the most since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.

“I knew I was nice already, so I wouldn’t really say so,” Fox said when asked if he learned anything about himself.

Fox shot 22 of 35 from the field, made 6 of 10 from distance and was 10 of 11 on free throws. He had 21 points at halftime and willed the Kings back from a 20-point second-half deficit as he spurred a 14-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

“I wanted this game to end in the fourth quarter, so I don’t even want to have the opportunity to (get 60 points), but my teammates wanted me to keep going, obviously,” Fox said.

Kings coach Mike Brown said that Fox took it upon himself with Monk and DeMar DeRozan both injured.

“He knew we needed help and he put us on his back, and he almost carried us to the finish line,” Brown said. “He did everything in his power, and it was a spectacular performance by him.”

Fox had the first 60-point game in the NBA this season. Keegan Murray said that it was a little difficult to balance between getting Fox the ball and running the team’s offense, but he thought the Kings “did a solid job of figuring out how to play when he was hot today.”

“When he’s aggressive all the time, he’s extremely tough to stop,” Murray said. “I think that was just a representation of him being aggressive the entire game. And that’s what he’s capable of.”

Fox went shot-for-shot with the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards down the stretch, with Edwards’ 36 points leading Minnesota to a resilient win.

"I've always felt like he was underrated, underappreciated by everybody," Edwards said on the Timberwolves television broadcast. "And he showed us today who he is. To me, he's one of the best point guards in the league, and he showed it."

“That’s what you love about the game, the best two players on the floor going at each other, so that was fun.”

Fox, who has only made one All-Star team despite averaging over 21 points per game in eight seasons, said he still relishes in his performance even in a loss.

“Obviously, at the end of the day, that type of performance, that type of accomplishment, is nothing to just breathe over and let go,” Fox said. “It’s definitely cool.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edward, left, talks with Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox after an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) makes a jump shot over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Edwards, Timberwolves beat Kings 130-126 in OT despite franchise-record 60 points from...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Butch Dill/AP

Uncharacteristic and untimely struggles doomed the Falcons against the Saints
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With key teammates out, Antetokounmpo steps up with 59 points to lead Bucks over Pistons...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bill Self brushes off becoming winningest coach in Kansas history, passing Phog Allen
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Protesters' biggest day expected at UN climate talks, where progress is slow9m ago
Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype27m ago
Netflix experiences streaming delays leading up to Tyson-Paul fight53m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens