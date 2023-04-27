DEA chief grilled over probe into no-bid contracts, hiring

“The inspector general is conducting an administrative review into some DEA contracts, which I welcome, and I’m not going to step in front of the inspector general or speak more about it while that review is continuing,” she said.

“Does that mean you’re taking the Fifth?” replied Clyde.

“No sir,” she answered.

Among the contracts being scrutinized by the Inspector General is $1.4 million to a Washington law firm for a recent review of the DEA's scandal-plagued foreign operations that was widely criticized for giving short shrift to agent misconduct and how to prevent it. That review was co-authored by Boyd Johnson, former right-hand man to one of Milgram's closest friends, Preet Bharara, when he was U.S. Attorney in Manhattan. Bharara himself landed at the firm, WilmerHale, even as the review was being conducted.

Milgram, questioned by Clyde about “very disturbing” allegations that run counter to the DEA's mission, said she only met Johnson after being nominated by the White House to lead the DEA.

She also acknowledged working in New Jersey with Jose Cordero, who within three weeks of Milgram's confirmation by the Senate was awarded with what has become a nearly $400,000 no-bid contract to conduct data analysis of crime stats.

“Mr. Cordero worked with me previously on violence reduction," she said.

Milgram came to Capitol Hill seeking congressional support for a nearly 4% budget increase to tackle a worsening fentanyl crisis that led to more than 107,000 overdose deaths last year.

She faced criticism over the Biden administration’s refusal to confront China and Mexico over their role in the fentanyl crisis, as well as how she is handling a string of scandals by agents in the field.

Among the highest profile is the arrest of José Irizarry, a disgraced agent now serving a 12-year federal prison sentence after confessing to laundering money for Colombian drug cartels and skimming millions from asset seizures and informants to fund an international joyride of fine dining, parties and prostitutes.

Milgram said she has overseen a series of changes in the DEA's internal disciplinary process — a departure from past administrations.

“What I’m most interested in is, how do we build the correct piping moving forward?" she said. "How do we go from a system that we used to be tracking the use of money that we do for our money laundering investigations ... to where we have a real-time system that our entire inspections division can see every day?” ___

Goodman reported from Miami, Mustian reported from New York

