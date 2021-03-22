DC's long-simmering statehood push begins in Congress

Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin also interrupted Bowser's responses, then told the committee chair he would change the subject because, “She won't answer this.”

Bowser heatedly replied, “SHE is happy to answer your question.”

Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde sought to subvert the District’s “taxation without representation” slogan that adorns local license plates. He asked Bowser if District residents would be OK with the current situation if they didn’t have to pay federal taxes — similar to the residents of Puerto Rico or American Samoa.

“The District is proud to pay its fair share of taxes,” she said. “We’re not trying to shirk our responsibilities.”

Monday’s contentious hearing provided a preview of a debate that may come to dominate the national political discourse. The racially charged subtext was impossible to miss; Washington’s local Black Lives Matter affiliate literally live-tweeted the hearing.

Massachusetts Democrat Ayanna Pressley noted that although D.C. is no longer majority Black, at 46%, it would immediately become the blackest state in the country. “D.C. statehood is racial justice issue,” she said.

Washington D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, left, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., talk after the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, on D.C. statehood, Monday, March 22, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via CQ Roll Call) Credit: Caroline Brehman Credit: Caroline Brehman

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., left, talks with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, before the start of the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, Monday, March 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via CQ Roll Call) Credit: Caroline Brehman Credit: Caroline Brehman