D.C. United parts ways with coach Wayne Rooney in 9th MLS coaching change this season

1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Rooney is out as coach of D.C. United after one season, the team said Saturday night.

D.C. United and Rooney agreed to part ways, the team posted on social media hours after a win over New York City FC. D.C. United becomes the ninth team to change coaches in the MLS this season.

Despite a 2-0 victory on Saturday, D.C. United failed to qualify for the playoffs. Rooney improved the team's point tally in his only full season at the helm, piling up 40 points with a record of 10-10-14. The team fell out of playoff contention when CF Montreal beat the Portland Timbers 4-1.

D.C. United missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season, matching a club mark from 2008-2011.

Jason Levien, D.C. United CEO and co-chairman said in a statement on social media that the separation with Rooney will allow the team's new general manager to "impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a Head Coach who will best align with this."

Rooney was named coach last year after a two-year stay as manager of Derby County in the English Championship. Priot to that, he was a designated player for United, playing in 48 matches with 23 goals and 15 assists. He was voted MLS Best XI in 2018, an All-Star in 2019, and was an MLS MVP finalist in 2018.

“We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and for soccer in the Nation’s Capital, first as a D.C. United player and captain and most recently as our coach,” Levien said. “He remains an important part of the D.C. United family and a valued and cherished friend.”

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

