DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots

Anyone coming or returning to Washington from one of these hot spots will be asked to stay in their home or hotel room for 14 days, allowing no visitors and only leaving for essential reasons such as medical treatment.

Bowser said the self-quarantines would essentially be on the honor system and there would be “nobody standing at the hotel door telling people if they can come or go.”

The order begins on Monday, July 27 and will continue until October 9, the current expiration date for the city's state of emergency and public health emergency declarations.

The order does not apply to people travelling between the District of Columbia and the neighboring communities of Maryland or Virginia. It also doesn't apply if someone is merely transiting through an airport in a hot spot area.

Those arriving or returning from travel considered essential will be asked to limit their activities and monitor their physical symptoms, Bowser said. Members of Congress travelling to and from their districts would be considered essential.