DC high schools receive bomb threats for 3rd straight day

Dunbar was also evacuated following another threat Wednesday, and two other high schools — IDEA Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School — were evacuated both Wednesday and Thursday.

The fact that the bomb threats continued after the arrest indicates multiple actors, and possibly copycats. Police would not comment on whether the ongoing threats were coordinated in any way, saying only that they continue to investigate the issue in partnership with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez said the school system “takes these threats very seriously” and was working with authorities to continue the investigation.

Caption Students are evacuated off the campus at Cardozo Education Campus after a reported bomb threat was made to the school, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Washington. Earlier in the week, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event by Secret Service agents following a bomb threat in a Washington public high school he was visiting. (AP Photo/Pablo Martínez Monsiváis) Credit: Pablo Martínez Monsiváis Credit: Pablo Martínez Monsiváis Caption Students are evacuated off the campus at Cardozo Education Campus after a reported bomb threat was made to the school, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Washington. Earlier in the week, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event by Secret Service agents following a bomb threat in a Washington public high school he was visiting. (AP Photo/Pablo Martínez Monsiváis) Credit: Pablo Martínez Monsiváis Credit: Pablo Martínez Monsiváis