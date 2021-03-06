Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite pandemic

The city made a bargain with its bars — 60% capacity indoors in return for the permits necessary for temporary outdoor sales and entertainment. The city is trying to avoid what happened at the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally in August — that event led to a disputed number of infections around the country, ranging from several hundred to tens or hundreds of thousands.

"I'm grateful to be open for Bike Week, grateful that the city allowed the vendors and the full Bike Week thing," said Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy's Saloon, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal as the 10-day event began Friday. The bar is limited to 102 customers inside, but is serving from tubs and bars outside.