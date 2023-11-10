Daytime Emmys set for Dec. 15 in the first major awards show since Hollywood strikes ended

The Daytime Emmys are back on after being postponed by the Hollywood writers' strike
22 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmys are back on after being postponed by the Hollywood writers' strike.

The 50th annual ceremony honoring talk shows and soap operas will air Dec. 15 live on CBS and be livestreamed on Paramount + and will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of “Entertainment Tonight.”

It will be the first major awards show since the writers and actors went on strike. The Daytime Emmys, originally set for June 16, were postponed in May because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America. That walkout ended Sept. 26. The actors union joined the writers' strike on July 14 and ended their labor action late Wednesday.

Soap actor Susan Lucci will receive her lifetime achievement award at the ceremony at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

"We know the loyal fans of daytime television have waited patiently to properly honor and recognize all of the deserving nominees and we look forward to the celebration we have all been waiting for,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

___

For more coverage of the actors and writers strike, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/hollywood-strikes/

